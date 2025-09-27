Trey Vaval CAN NOT BE STOPPED!: CFL

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers start off with a bang! Trey Vaval takes it to the house with an incredible 98-yard return touchdown to get the party started.







