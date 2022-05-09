Trey Harris, Darius Vines Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce outfielder Trey Harris and starting pitcher Darius Vines have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Harris, 26, went 4-for-15 with a home run and four RBI in the six-game home series against Pensacola.

With thousands of fans wearing his t-shirt jersey, Trey Harris smashed a 391-foot two-run homer over the left field bullpen on Friday, May 6. The entire team wore their Trey Harris t-shirt jersey during batting practice, and fans received shirts as a giveaway before the game.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Harris in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Missouri. Atlanta named Harris as the organization's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019.

Vines, 23, is thriving in his first season in Double-A. Atlanta's No. 14 prospect sits in among the Southern League leaders in games started (6, T-1st), innings pitched (29.1, T-1st), strikeouts (35, 5th) and opponent batting average (.223, 10th).

The Atlanta Braves drafted Vines in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A Affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) for a six-game road series. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 7:15 PM CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before the first pitch on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

