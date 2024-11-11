Trey Burke Pours in 18 of Game-High 34 Points in 2nd Quarter

November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.