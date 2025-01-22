Trey Alexander Stuffed the Stat Sheet with 36 PTS, 6 REB, 5 STL in Gold Comeback Win

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.