Trey Alexander Dropped 36 PTS and 6 REB vs. Greensboro Swarm
January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025
- Bouyea Drops Season-High 31 in Spurs Win over Vipers, 136-81 - Austin Spurs
- Spurs Dominate Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Westchester Outlasts Windy City in Overtime - Windy City Bulls
- Swarm Repay the Gold in Victory on MLK Day - Greensboro Swarm
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108