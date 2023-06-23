NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Trevor Lord Returning to Watertown for Another Season

June 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release


Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves are extremely happy to announce that Trevor Lord will be bringing his talents back to Wolves after a stellar rookie campaign. Trevor brings size, toughness, shooting ability and a natural knack for leadership to our team. Trevor is a great person on and off the ice and we are excited to have him and his family back in Watertown. Welcome back, Lordo!

