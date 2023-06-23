Trevor Lord Returning to Watertown for Another Season

June 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves are extremely happy to announce that Trevor Lord will be bringing his talents back to Wolves after a stellar rookie campaign. Trevor brings size, toughness, shooting ability and a natural knack for leadership to our team. Trevor is a great person on and off the ice and we are excited to have him and his family back in Watertown. Welcome back, Lordo!

Email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2023

Trevor Lord Returning to Watertown for Another Season - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.