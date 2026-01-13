Trevor Keels Named G League Player of the Week: January 13
Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video
Trevor Keels is your G League Player of the Week! The Skyforce star averaged 29.0 PPG on 87% 3PT and broke the G League record for most 3PM in a game without a miss (12) during a career-high 46-point effort.
Check out the Sioux Falls Skyforce Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Trevor Keels Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Motor City Cruise Announces Partnership with Buckets over Bullying and Organization for Social Media Safety - Motor City Cruise
- Westchester Knicks Aqcuire Paul Zilinskas and Future Draft Picks in Three-Team Trade - Westchester Knicks
- Charge Acquire Rights to Minix - Cleveland Charge
- Austin Spurs Acquire Donovan Williams in Three Team Trade - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.