Trevor Keels Named G League Player of the Week: January 13

Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video







Trevor Keels is your G League Player of the Week! The Skyforce star averaged 29.0 PPG on 87% 3PT and broke the G League record for most 3PM in a game without a miss (12) during a career-high 46-point effort.







