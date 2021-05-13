Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Week
May 13, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons INF Trevor Hauver was named Player of the Week for the week of May 4th - 9th. During that week, Hauver batted .556 (10-for-18) w/ 2B, 6HR, 13RBI, 7BB and 9R in five games.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 13, 2021
- Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Week - Tampa Tarpons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Tarpons Stories
- Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Week
- Top Prospects Power Tarpons to Opening Day Victory, 11-7
- Tarpons Score 19 Runs in Come-From-Behind Triumph over D-Jays
- Tampa's Offense Stays Hot in Third-Straight Win, 10-6
- Tarpons Erupt for 25 Runs vs. Blue Jays in 25-10 Final