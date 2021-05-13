NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Week

May 13, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release


Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons INF Trevor Hauver was named Player of the Week for the week of May 4th - 9th. During that week, Hauver batted .556 (10-for-18) w/ 2B, 6HR, 13RBI, 7BB and 9R in five games.

