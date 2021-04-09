Trenton Thunder to Host Triple-A Buffalo Bisons During the 2021 Baseball Season

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that they will host the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

"After 27 years serving as the Double-A home of the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees, we are excited to welcome the highest level of Minor League Baseball to New Jersey," said Jeff Hurley, GM & COO, Trenton Thunder. "We look forward to working with the Bisons, Blue Jays, and Major League Baseball to make this a successful season start."

"Mercer County and everyone at the Thunder are proud to welcome the Buffalo Bisons to one of the top ballparks in America," said Joe Plumeri, Owner, Trenton Thunder. "Our family of fans will be able to root for future Blue Jays big leaguers against the top prospects from the Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Nationals, while enjoying the beautiful setting along the banks of the Delaware. GO THUNDER!"

Mercer County has made this a top-rated facility year after year, so it was a welcome home for the Bisons to start the season. "This is terrific news for Mercer County, our Capital City and baseball fans throughout the region who are eager to root for the Thunder again this season," said Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes. "The county's investments in the stadium in conjunction with Thunder management have ensured that it remains a first-rate facility for players and fans alike, and we look forward to another exciting summer at the ballpark."

Over the years, Mercer County has continued to make improvements around the ballpark to keep up with Major League standards. Some larger projects include updating ballpark lighting, new stadium seats, new infield grass, and new wall pads along the lower level of the outfield wall to ensure player safety.

The Thunder are proud to support Triple-A baseball this season as well as the MLB Draft League. Additional details will be announced shortly as they look to continue this multi-faceted partnership with Major League Baseball.

