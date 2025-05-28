Trenton Thunder Announce Exciting New Food & Beverage for 2025 Season

May 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) -- The Trenton Thunder are thrilled to announce an expanded and delicious menu for the upcoming 2025 season, kicking off on Wednesday, June 4th at 7:00 PM. Fans can look forward to a variety of new and returning favorites, ensuring there's something for every palate at every game! Fan Favorites Return

Get ready to cheer because Chickie's & Pete's Famous Crabfries are back! You can find them at the Waterfront Grille on the first base side of the concourse, or for a quicker grab, head to the Crabfries Express on the third base side.

Also making a popular return is The Raccoon Saloon, a stand from Swedesboro Brewing, featuring 12 beers on tap and a seltzer bar to satisfy both casual and seasonal craft beer enthusiasts. And don't miss Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken Stand, back with their delicious sandwiches: the Colbie's Original, Big Piece, and Nashville Hot, alongside their legendary crinkle-cut fries.

New Indulgences Arrive!

We're also rolling out some incredible new food items that are sure to become instant classics: '--ÃÂ Pig Toast: A savory and sweet sensation featuring pork roll, sausage, egg, and cheese on French toast, exclusively at Case's Pork Roll Paradise Stand.

- Deep Fried S'Mores: Your favorite campfire treat, deep-fried to perfection.

- Deep Fried Nutella: A warm, gooey, chocolatey delight.

Beat the Heat with Rita's Italian Ice

We're incredibly excited to welcome Rita's Italian Ice of Ewing as the newest stand at the ballpark! They'll be offering a refreshing selection of Italian Ice, Ice Blenders, Gelati Blenders, Frozen Coffee, and Frozen Lemonade.

Italian Ice - perfect for a warm summer day!

Elevated Experiences on the Suite Level

For our suite-level guests, we're introducing some exclusive culinary additions to enhance your game-day experience:

Â Penne Vodka

Â Nacho Supreme

Â Empanada Sampler

New Beverage Options to Quench Your Thirst

To complement our fantastic food offerings, we're also adding Stateside Vodka Soda, Surfside Vodka Drinks, Fiddlehead IPA, Old Hights Brewing, Strongbow Cider, and Beach Bums (ÃÂ½ Kona ÃÂ½ Big Wave) to our beverage lineup.

Unbeatable Value

The Trenton Thunder are proud to announce that we have not raised prices on fan favorite menu items throughout the ballpark. We are committed to providing an affordable and enjoyable experience for everyone. Plus, we'll feature the following Daily Deal$ at the ballpark.

Tuesdays

Â Kids 12 and under Eat Free presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (not valid on

July 22)

Â Hoppie's Happy Hour beer specials at the Raccoon Saloon presented by Swedesboro

Brewing

Â TD Bank Tuesdays with ticket specials for TD Bank cardholders

Wednesdays

Â $1 Hot Dogs presented by Dietz & Watson (not valid on July 30)

Â Dog-Friendly Games presented by NutriSource Pet Foods

Â Baseball Bingo Nights presented by Deborah Heart & Lung Center

Thursdays

Â Thirsty Thursday Beer Specials on Bud, Bud Light & Michelob Ultra

Fridays

Â Case Pork Roll Fridays with Pork Roll Sandwich Specials & Pork Roll Uniforms

Â Founders Friday Beer specials presented by Founders Brewing

Saturdays

Â Pregame Happy Hour from local and national breweries

Sundays

Â Postgame Kids Run the Bases with an express line for Boomer's Kids Club Members

Â Sangria Sundays presented by Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar

Â Kids Lemonade Happy Hour

You can find the full menus for all eight of our food stands, four dedicated beer stands, and six dessert stands on our official website. We can't wait to see you at the ballpark!







