Trent Whitfield Named Head Coach of the Providence Bruins

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







The Boston Bruins announced today that Trent Whitfield has been named the 14th Head Coach of the Providence Bruins and Ryan Ward has been added to Providence's coaching staff as an assistant coach.

"We are excited to announce Trent Whitfield as head coach of the Providence Bruins," said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. "Over the past 10 seasons, Trent has established himself as a highly successful coach, and we are confident that he is ready for this opportunity. His ability to create a winning culture while prioritizing player development will help prepare our players for success at the NHL level."

"Adding Ryan Ward to our Providence staff is a significant addition for our organization," said Sweeney. "Ryan joins Trent's staff as an accomplished coach with a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to developing players. We are excited to welcome Ryan and his family back to familiar surroundings in Providence."

"I'm honored and grateful to the Boston Bruins organization for the opportunity to lead this group in Providence," said Whitfield. "This is a position I've worked toward throughout my career, and I'm excited to get started as we continue to compete at a high level while supporting the growth of our players."

Whitfield, 49, spent the past 10 seasons (2016-26) as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins. During his tenure, the team compiled a 396-203-48-28 record, capturing four division titles and posting the AHL's best regular-season record in 2025-26 (54-16-2-0). Prior to joining Providence's staff, Whitfield served as an assistant coach with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2015-16 after spending the 2014-15 season as an assistant coach with the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League (AHL).

As a player, the forward appeared in 194 NHL games with Boston, St. Louis, Washington and the New York Rangers, recording 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. He also played 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including four with the Bruins.

Whitfield skated in 812 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Peoria Rivermen and Portland Pirates, totaling 247 goals and 349 assists for 596 points. In his final professional season, he served as alternate captain of HC Bolzano in the Austrian Hockey League (EBEL), recording 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 54 games during the 2013-14 campaign. The Alameda, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft.

Ward, 39, most recently served as head coach of the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) for four seasons (2022-26), leading the team to its first Clark Cup championship in franchise history during his first season behind the bench. Prior to joining Youngstown, he spent two seasons (2020-22) as Director of Player Personnel for the Tri-City Storm (USHL).

The Assonet, Massachusetts, native has also held assistant coaching positions with the University of Rhode Island's club team (2013-14), OHL's Soo Greyhounds (2016-18) and AHL's San Antonio Rampage (2018-19). Ward also served as video coach for the New York Islanders from 2008-12 and held the same role with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2015-16 season. Internationally, he was a video coach for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2010 and 2012.

Whitfield and Ward join Assistant Coach Ryan Bourque to round out Providence's coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.







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