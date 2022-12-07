Save the USFL Video Archive

Trees of Hope this Weekend

December 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release


The third annual Trees of Hope will bring the joy of the holidays to Atrium Health Ballpark! Enjoy a festive ballpark full of holiday lights, displays, local vendors, scrumptious treats, and our Trees of Hope - dozens of Christmas trees decorated by local families, businesses, and community organizations. The weekend event is free to the public!

Also don't miss out on a chance to visit Santa during your visit!

Friday December 9th - 5:00-9:00PM

Santa Visit - 6:00-8:30

Saturday, December 10th - 12:00-9:00PM

Santa Visit - Conclusion of Kannapolis Parade

Sunday, December 11th - 12:00-7:00PM

Santa Visit - 5:00-7:00

