Trees of Hope this Weekend
December 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
The third annual Trees of Hope will bring the joy of the holidays to Atrium Health Ballpark! Enjoy a festive ballpark full of holiday lights, displays, local vendors, scrumptious treats, and our Trees of Hope - dozens of Christmas trees decorated by local families, businesses, and community organizations. The weekend event is free to the public!
Also don't miss out on a chance to visit Santa during your visit!
Friday December 9th - 5:00-9:00PM
Santa Visit - 6:00-8:30
Saturday, December 10th - 12:00-9:00PM
Santa Visit - Conclusion of Kannapolis Parade
Sunday, December 11th - 12:00-7:00PM
Santa Visit - 5:00-7:00
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from December 7, 2022
- Trees of Hope this Weekend - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Trees of Hope this Weekend
- Team Releases Preliminary Schedule for 2023 Season
- Cannon Baller Chronicle: 2022 Season in Review
- Late Inning Push from GreenJackets Offense Too Much in Kannapolis 9-1 Loss Saturday
- Pitching Duel Turned Nightmare Hands Ballers 6-1 Loss to Augusta Friday