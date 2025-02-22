Tre Leclaire with a One-Handed Reverse Finish vs Bandits
February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Tre LeClaire pulls off an INSANE one-handed reverse finish! Ã°Å¸Â¦Â
ESPNU ESPN+ TSN+ NLL+
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Albany FireWolves Get Full Team Effort in Dominant 11-6 Win Over Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Wings Lose Four Straight - Philadelphia Wings
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Warriors Battle Hard against Rush, Keegan Bal Scores 200th Career Goal - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Look for Revenge in Rematch with Seals - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Square off with Philadelphia Wings on Alphie's Birthday - Albany FireWolves
- Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory - Saskatchewan Rush
- Vancouver Warriors Fall Short Against Rush 10-7 - Vancouver Warriors
- Las Vegas Desert Dogs Defeat Colorado Mammoth, 14-7 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- Surging Seals Return to Pechanga to Take on Buffalo
- Seals Take Down Undefeated Buffalo
- Seals Set to Take on Reigning Champs Buffalo Bandits
- Seals Set to Take on the Twice Reigning NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits as They Look to Even Their Record on the Season
- Seals Sign Former Notre Dame Standout Pat Kavanagh; Trade Sykes to Calgary