Tre LeClaire Scores 4 Goals in Loss to Bandits

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Tre LeClaire had himself a night!

4 goals and 1 assist in an unforgettable battle.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.