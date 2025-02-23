Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

Tre LeClaire Scores 4 Goals in Loss to Bandits

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Tre LeClaire had himself a night!

4 goals and 1 assist in an unforgettable battle.

