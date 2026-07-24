Tre Ford's Dime Sets up a Kenny Lawler TD
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global P Jesse Mirco
- Tiger-Cats Add American OL Reuben Unije
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Quarterback Harrison Frost
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Quarterback Jarret Doege
- Tiger-Cats Sign East Division All-CFL Receiver Kiondre Smith to Contract Extension