Trazzera Joins Havoc
August 30, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of F Frank Trazzera for the 2023-24 season.
Trazzera is a 6'4" forward from Keller, Texas. He played his junior hockey with the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL before heading to Trine University (NCAA DIII). At Trine, Frank notched 56 points in 95 games total.
"We're excited to get Jake into our system. We think he's an elite offensive threat who's ultra-competitive." said head coach Stuart Stefan, "That combination normally leads to success in our league, and we think Jake's ready to take the next step into professional hockey."
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from August 30, 2023
- Trazzera Joins Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Add to Forward Depth with Lewis Signing - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Trazzera Joins Havoc
- Havoc to Play Pre-Season Game in Clarksville, TN
- Havoc Sign Rookie Fuss
- Kielczewski Returns to Huntsville
- Single Game Tickets On-Sale September 5th