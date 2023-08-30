Trazzera Joins Havoc

August 30, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of F Frank Trazzera for the 2023-24 season.

Trazzera is a 6'4" forward from Keller, Texas. He played his junior hockey with the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL before heading to Trine University (NCAA DIII). At Trine, Frank notched 56 points in 95 games total.

"We're excited to get Jake into our system. We think he's an elite offensive threat who's ultra-competitive." said head coach Stuart Stefan, "That combination normally leads to success in our league, and we think Jake's ready to take the next step into professional hockey."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.