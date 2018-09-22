Traxxas Monster Truck Tour at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Postponed

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the TRAXXAS Monster Truck Tour and LJ Jenkins Bull Riding Tour at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed until Sept. 29-30 due to extraordinary rain.

After further review, the event's promoter and the Dodgers have determined it is in the best interest of the fans as well as the safety of the participants to postpone the event.

"Although these shows have taken place through inclement weather in the past, we want the safest environment for fans and participants, as well as having the best potential setting for a top performance," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes.

Showtimes will now be on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the event.

Fans who have already purchased their tickets can exchange them for either date. Exchanges must be completed in person at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark box office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive. The box office will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12-3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at just $10 and are available at okcdodgers.com/MonsterTrucks. Pit Party Passes will also be available for purchase, allowing fans exclusive access to monster truck drivers and bull riders for autographs and photos with the monster trucks. The one-of-a-kind event will feature 10,000-pound monster trucks, competing in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action for the first time ever at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In addition, bull riders and American Bucking Bulls will take the field in bull team competition eight seconds at a time.

For additional information, please call (405) 218-1000 or visit okcdodgers.com.

