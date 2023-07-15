Travs Walk Past Hooks

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won the first game of a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks, 12-4 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The 12 runs came on just six hits with Hooks pitchers issuing 15 walks. The Travs scored multiple runs in an inning five times including three occasions where they did not have a hit in that inning. Jonatan Clase recorded two hits and drew three walks, scoring three runs and driving in two. Ethan Lindow pitched five innings to record the victory with four relievers working a scoreless inning a piece.

Moments That Mattered

* Two walks, two errors and a passed ball within the first four-plus hitters of the game gave the Travs an early two run lead.

* Robert Perez, Jr. lined a key two-run single as part of a four-run second inning that put Arkansas in command.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-3, 3 BB, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 SB

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-4, 2 BB, 2 runs, RBI

News and Notes

* Eight of the nine Travs batters drew at least one walk.

* Kaden Polcovich was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game and made his season debut for Arkansas going 1-4 with a double and a hit by pitch.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday with Emerson Hancock (9-3, 5.30) pitching for Arkansas against Colton Gordon (2-4, 3.45) for Corpus Christi. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the first 1,000 fans receive a Logan Gilbert bobblehead and kids run the bases postgame. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

