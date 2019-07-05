Travs Top Cardinals in Another Pitchers' Duel, 3-0

July 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- For the second straight night, the Arkansas Travelers (11-4, 54-29) edged by the Springfield Cardinals (6-9, 36-49) in a well-pitched game, 3-0, at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Nabil Crismatt (3-5)

L: RHP Angel Rondon (3-1)

S: RHP Wyatt Mills (4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Arkansas plated a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on a couple of Cardinals errors to take the early 2-0 lead. Springfield's second miscue of the frame brought in the first run, before RF Luis Liberato struck with a two-out RBI single.

-Liberato delivered another two-out RBI single in the third to make it 3-0.

NOTABLES:

-Reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Angel Rondon, tossed 6.0 innings with just one earned run (three total runs) on five hits and five walks while striking out five.

-Arkansas RHP Nabil Crismatt out-dueled Rondon with 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings to lower his league-best ERA to 2.17.

-SS Rayder Ascanio collected Springfield's lone hit with a single in the fifth, extending his eight-game hitting streak.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in Arkansas on Saturday at 6:10pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.