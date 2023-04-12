Travs Take Wednesday Matinee from Cards

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers (5-0) topped the Springfield Cardinals (1-4), 12-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Decisions:

W - RHP Prelander Berroa (1-0)

L - RHP Brandon Komar (0-1)

Notables:

DH LJ Jones IV went 2x4 with a two-run double in the 3rd... He is 5x12 with three doubles and five RBIs in his first three Double-A games... C Nick Raposo added an RBI walk in the 7th... LF Matt Koperniak notched a single to extend his hitting streak to all five games to start the season.

On Deck:

-Thursday, April 13, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0.00) @ ARK RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 8.31)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com, starting with the Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

