Travs Take Pitchers' Duel

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Arkansas secured the weekend series vs. Corpus Christi with a 2-0 victory before 9,551 fans Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Emerson Hancock, who picked up his Texas League leading 10th win, scattered three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Jake Haberer, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet provided near-perfect relief over the final three innings, with Sweet picking up his fifth save in as many chances.

Hooks lefty Colton Gordon limited the Travs to one run as he fanned five in four innings of work. The marker came courtesy of a lead-off free pass in the first.

Logan VanWey breezed five and blanked Arkansas over 2 2/3 frames, his longest Double-A outing.

Drew Gilbert and Kenedy Corona both went 1-for-4, accounting for two of the three Hooks hits. Colin Barber was 1-for-3 with a double, one of two extra-base hits between the two teams.

