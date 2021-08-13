Travs Take One-Run Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won a thrilling 4-3 decision over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night thanks to a clutch base hit from Dom Thompson-Williams in the eighth inning. All four Travs runs scored with two outs in their respective innings. Starter Brandon Williamson settled for no decision after throwing 5.2 innings and allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. David Ellingson was the winner out of the bullpen despite allowing the tying run in the top of the eighth. Michael Stryffeler got his sixth save, pitching the ninth inning to close it out after giving up a leadoff homer in that frame.

Moments That Mattered

* Patrick Frick and Kaden Polcovich came up with consecutive two out RBI hits in the fifth inning to give the Travs the lead.

* The tiebreaking base hit by Thompson-Williams came on a two strike pitch with two outs in the last of the eighth.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Dom Thompson-Williams: 1-3, BB, run, 2 RBI

* LHP Brandon Williamson: 5.2 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 11 K

News and Notes

* Williamson's 11 strikeouts matched a Travs season high. The fourth time it has been accomplished.

* Williamson struck out five straight Cardinals early in the game. It was the second time he has done that as a Trav.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander George Kirby (4-2, 2.38 in A+) making his Double-A debut opposed by lefty Tyler Pike (4-3, 4.70). First pitch is at 6:10 and it is Jake Fraley Bobblehead Night. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Brandon Williamson struck out 11 over 5.2 innings of one-run ball. Mark Wagner

Double-A Central League Stories from August 13, 2021

