Travs Put up a Dozen; Stay Unbeaten

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rapped out 13 hits, drew nine walks and scored a season high 12 runs en route to remaining unbeaten on the season in a 12-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. Arkansas jumped to a four run lead after just two innings and never looked back. The Travelers posted four multi-run innings. Spencer Packard, Robbie Tenerowicz and Robert Perez, Jr. all had multiple hits and multiple RBIs in the game. Prelander Berroa worked five innings with five strikeouts for his first win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Tenerowicz drove in three runs over the first two frames including a two-run single in the second inning.

* Packard hit his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot, on a line drive to right field in the sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 3-3, 2 BB, run, 3 RBI

* RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-4, BB, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI

News and Notes

* Tenerowicz has had at least one hit and one RBI in each of the five games this season.

* The four RBIs for Perez were his first four with Arkansas.

Up Next

The Travelers look to keep rolling on Thursday night hosting the Cardinals again. Right-hander Bryce Miller (0-0, 8.31) makes the start against righty Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:35. It is a $3 Thursday, a Noche de Diamantes and there is a magnet schedule giveaway. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the First Pitch App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

