Travs Homer Four Times in Win at NWA

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers bashed four home runs on their way to a 9-5 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. All nine of the Travs runs scored on the homers. They homered in each of the first three innings building an eight run lead. Jake Scheiner and Carter Bins each hit a two-run blast with Julio Rodriguez hitting a grand slam. Stephen Wrenn added a solo shot late in the game. Adam Hill pitched five innings giving up three runs on six hits and earned his third straight win.

Moments That Mattered

* Scheiner followed a Josh Morgan walk with a two-run blast to left field in the first inning.

* Arkansas loaded the bases with one out in the second. Bobby Honeyman lined out for the second out but then Julio Rodriguez hit a 3-2 pitch out to right field for a grand slam.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Carter Bins: 1-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Stephen Wrenn: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* The four homers matched a season high, previously done on June 27 also at NW Arkansas.

* Rodriguez grand slam was the fourth of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

Right-hander Matt Brash, just promoted from High-A Everett, makes his Double-A debut as the starter on Thursday night against lefty Angel Zerpa (0-2, 9.18). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

