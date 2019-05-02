Travs Game Televised Tonight on Fox Sports Southwest
May 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tune in tonight to Fox Sports Southwest and catch the Travs on the road as they take on the RoughRiders.
Tonight's Travelers game against the Frisco RoughRiders will be televised from Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas on Fox Sports Southwest. If you have a television provider that offers Fox Sports Southwest you can tune in and cheer on the Travs!
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL PROVIDER FOR STATION INFORMATION
Some ways to watch:
DirecTV 676-2
Comcast (Little Rock) 96
Dish Network 448 (SD) 9518 (HD)
AT&T U-Verse 754 (SD) 1754 (HD)
Suddenlink (Cabot) 55
Conway Cable 99
Wehco Video (Hot Springs) 21
Catch every Travs game on MiLB.TV with an annual subscription for only $49.99. Use promo code TRAVELERS and receive $10 off your subscription!
Visit www.MiLB.tv for more information and to sign up.
The Travs are back in town May 9, 10, 11 & 12 to take on the Drillers featuring another Diamantes Game, Game worn jersey silent auction, T-shirt give away, and Kids run the bases!
