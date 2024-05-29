Travs Fire Shutout in a 1-0 Win

North Little Rock, AR - Logan Evans, Peyton Alford and Troy Taylor combined on a shutout leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 1-0 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday night. It was the third shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff. Evans pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. He retired the final 10 batters he faced. Alford came on to deal two perfect innings before Taylor worked around a one out hit in the ninth to slam the door and earn his third save. The only run of the game came in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Alberto Rodriguez scoring Harry Ford. Amarillo starter Cole Percival was the hard luck loser after working six innings and striking out a career best 10.

Moments That Mattered

* Rodriguez singled through the left side to score Ford from second base with one out in the sixth inning.

* With a runner on in the ninth, Matt Beaty blasted a deep drive foul that would have given Amarillo the lead. Taylor came back to strike out the former big leaguer on the very next pitch.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Logan Evans: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* At one point the three Travs pitchers had combined to retire 17 straight Amarillo hitters.

* The teams have had a combined nine hits in each of the first two games of the series.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-1, 4.32) making the start against RHP Dylan File (2-2, 3.64). It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

