Travs Cruise in Series Opener

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Travelers walked 15 times while recording six base hits in a 12-4 victory over Corpus Christi before 4,606 fans Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas, the first-half champs in the Texas League North, sent 18 men to bat over the first two innings, generating a 6-1 lead.

Corpus Christi's first marker came on a string of two-out singles by Jordan Brewer, Luis Aviles Jr., and J.C. Correa in the second.

Following his run-producing hit, Correa reached via a free pass to open fourth. Garrett Wolforth was next and clubbed a two-run home run to left field. Both of Wolforth's Hooks home runs have come at pitcher-friendly Dickey-Stephens Park. Two batters later, Kenedy Corona went deep for the 15th time in 2023, cutting the Arkansas edge to 8-4.

Jacob DeLabio restored order on the hill for Corpus Christi, hurling two perfect innings.

Derek West, DeLabio and Jonathan Sprinkle teamed to retire 12 of 13 Travelers before Arkansas posted two-spots in both the seventh and eighth.

