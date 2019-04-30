Travs Build Big Lead, Take Series

North Little Rock, AR-Racing out to a big, early lead, the Arkansas Travelers held on for a 9-6 victory to win the series over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the third straight win for the Travs. Arkansas scored once in the first, twice in the second, three times in the third and then three more in the fourth on a Kyle Lewis opposite field three-run homer to build a nine-run lead. On the mound, Darren McCaughan retired the first nine hitters of the night. He went on to work six innings and earn his second win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

Amarillo leftfielder Jorge Ona over ran a groundball base hit by Joseph Odom in the second inning allowing Jordan Cowan to score from first base. Odom later scored on a sacrifice fly from Joe DeCarlo.

On a dropped a fly ball in the gap with the bases loaded and two out in the third inning allowing three runs to race home.

Notable Travs Performances

LF Kyle Lewis: 2-4, run, HR, 4 RBI

RHP Darren McCaughan: Win, 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 7 K

RHP Dan Altavilla: Save, IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

Travs have won six of the first seven series.

Altavilla becomes the sixth different Trav to record a save in 2019.

Up Next

After an off day on Tuesday, the Travs open a seven game roadtrip with the first of three in Frisco on Wednesday. Righty Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 3.60) makes the start against righty Jonathan Hernandez (1-2, 7.16) with first pitch at 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv

