Travs Blast 5 Homers in Blowout Win

Springfield, MO - Julio Rodriguez homered twice as part of a four hit night as the Arkansas Travelers blasted the Springfield Cardinals, 12-5 on Saturday night. Jordan Cowan joined Rodriguez with a four hit night, falling a homer short of the cycle, as the Travs set season bests in hits (19) and extra base hits (9) while matching a season-high with five home runs. Arkansas built the lead to 9-0 in the fifth as Brandon Williamson dominated the Cardinal lineup. He shut them out through five, striking out nine, before giving up three straight singles to begin the sixth inning and end his night. Jake Scheiner, Joe Rizzo and Jack Larsen also homered in addition to Rodriguez pair of long balls.

Moments That Mattered

* Rodriguez and Scheiner belted solo homers in the third inning pushing the lead to three.

* The Travs kept the pressure on Springfield starter Dalton Roach as they scored three more times in the fourth inning. Cowan had an RBI triple, Jose Caballero hit a sacrifice fly and Zach DeLoach ripped an RBI double.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Julio Rodriguez: 4-5, BB, 3 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 4-5, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, RBI

News and Notes

* The homers for Rodriguez were his first since August 19.

* The win coupled with Frisco's loss moved the Travs into sole possession of the second and final playoff spot in the league with eight games to play. They remain two games behind first place Wichita.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night. Right-hander George Kirby (0-1, 2.93) gets the start against righty Michael Brettell (1-5, 7.99). First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

