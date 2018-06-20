Travs Are Headed to the Playoffs

June 20, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Tuesday night in Springdale, the Arkansas Travelers won the first half championship of the Texas League North Division with a 7-1 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The game was a tie breaking contest after the two clubs were deadlocked atop the standings at the end of the first half. Johendi Jiminian pitched six brilliant innings to earn the win on the mound. Joey Curletta hit a two-run homer in the first inning to open the scoring while Chris Mariscal and Beau Amaral added two RBIs each later in the game.

The victory puts the Travs into the TL playoffs for the first time since 2015 and marks the first time to capture a first half divisional flag since 2011. The Travs will take on the second half champ from the North Division in the opening round of the TL playoffs. Games one and two of that series will be at Dickey-Stephens Park on Wednesday September 5th and Thursday September 6th. The winner of the divisional series will take on the winner of the South Division for the Texas League Championship. Arkansas would host games one and two of the championship series (on September 11th and 12th) if they advance. For more information on the playoffs or to purchase tickets for the playoff games when they become available, keep an eye on travs.com or call the Travelers office at 501-664-1555.

The Travs return home for six games against the Hooks and the Missions June 28 - July 3 featuring NASA Night, Post Game Paper Airplane Toss, Two Post Game Fireworks shows, USA Jersey Auction, and the Color-Me Magnet.

LISTEN TO ALL TRAVS GAMES ON WWW.TRAVS.COM OR AM 920

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.