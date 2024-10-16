Travs Announce Home Start Times for 2025

October 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Arkansas Travelers announced start times for their 2025 home games today. Opening Night at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for Tuesday, April 8, and will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The full game schedule was released in July.

Standard home game times for 2025 are similar to the past few seasons. Tuesday through Thursday night games will generally begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday night games will start at 7:05 p.m. while most Saturday contests will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. All Sunday home games in 2024 will be played in the afternoon with a scheduled 1:35 p.m. start.

There are a few exceptions to the standard game times for next season. The home opener has a 6:05 p.m. start time on April 8. A pair of weekday April games will have morning start times of 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, and Tuesday, April 22. Wednesday, June 18, will have a late afternoon start time of 4:35 p.m. A late afternoon start is also set for Saturday May 10 at 4:05 p.m. Normal start times will be altered for two games on Independence Day Weekend as well, with Friday, July 4, starting at 5:35 p.m. and the game on Saturday, July 5, having a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

A PDF of the 2025 schedule with home game times is available here: 2025 Schedule.

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

