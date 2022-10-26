Travis Broughman Named Player of the Week

October 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's first player of the week this season is #10 Travis Broughman. The six-foot-two forward scored Roanoke's fourth goal and provided an assist in their 4-2 Opening Night win over Fayetteville on Friday, October 21. The Richmond, Virginia native ranks tied for fourth among all SPHL rookies in points with two following the opening weekend of league play.

