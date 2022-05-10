Traverse City Pit Spitters to Host Open House Saturday, May 14

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters invite all fans to join them on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 2:00pm for their annual Open House!

This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is allowed on the field to participate in a variety of lawn games, hit a few baseballs in the Pit Spitters Performance Center, see test the radar gun at the Speed Pitch and more!

After fans get a chance to run around the bases, the Pit Spitters staff will be serving up free hot dogs, Great Lakes chips and Pepsi products. The Pit Spitters mascot, Monty, will be available to fans of all ages for pictures.

The event will also serve as an opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their 2022 ticket packages.

"This is our first chance to welcome people to the park this season" said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "This is a great opportunity for everyone to get back to Turtle Creek Stadium as we're putting the final touches on getting ready for the 2022 season."

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. A full 2022 schedule can be downloaded here.

Tickets for home games are now on sale and can be purchased at PitSpitters.com.

