Traverse City Pit Spitters Tickets On-Sale Friday

May 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Tickets for all inaugural season of the Traverse City Pit Spitters games will go on-sale at 10:00am on Friday, May 10th. Each home game will include different promotions and fans are encouraged to mark their calendars now and enjoy the new team and new fun this season at Pit Spitters Park.

Tickets will be available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn, $10 for box seats and $80 for a patio table for four. Weekly promotions are listed below and also available at pitspitters.com

Sundays: Sermons & Strikeouts. Half-off box and lawn seats with your church or community bulletin. Pre-game autographs and catch on the field, kids can also run the bases after the game courtesy of the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA.

Mondays: Dime Dogs. Hot Dogs for just 10 cents!

Tuesdays: Ridiculously Awesome Tuesdays. Giveaways, player photos pre-game, mascot photos, pre-game catch and lawn games on the field.

Wednesdays: Hometown Hero & Silver Slugger. All retired, active or inactive, military, first responders, snow plow drivers and fans over the age of 50 or better get half off the price of tickets.

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays. $2 20oz beers and $2 hot dogs.

Fridays: Fireworks. Post-game fireworks every Friday.

Saturdays: Sizzlin' Saturdays. Theme nights every Saturday including Star Wars Night, Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob Square Pants and Princess Night.

More promotions will be added to this already packed promotional calendar and will be available at www.pitspitters.com.

Season and group tickets are also on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers different amenities including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, name announced during the game, discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete promotion schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

