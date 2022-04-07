Traverse City Pit Spitters Partner with Local Schools for Special Springtime Promotion

April 7, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The baseball season in Northern Michigan is fast approaching and the Traverse City Pit Spitters are already playing games, sort of. In this case, it's Hide & Seek!

The back-to-back Northwoods League champions, together with area schools and businesses, are holding a special Easter egg hunt-called Hop N' Hunt-with a unique "catch." Instead of eggs, the team is hiding specially colored baseballs at select businesses around Traverse City. The entire community is invited to find them.

The Hop N' Hunt will start on Monday, April 11th. The Pit Spitters will provide clues each day on their social media channels as to where the baseballs are "hiding." Prizes include a customized jersey, a ceremonial first pitch and much more.

The 'Hop N' Hunt' will culminate on Saturday, April 16th at 10:00am when the Pit Spitters join in the Blair Township Easter Egg Hunt held at the Blair Township Offices.

"It's a fun way to kick off an exciting, new season," explains Mickey Graham, the team's General Manager. "I'm especially glad we can partner with local schools and businesses to make it a community wide event."

Students from Blair Elementary, Homeschool Enrichment Network and Bridgeway are helping by coloring and decorating the "Easter baseballs" for the event.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket and group packages are on sale now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Monday, April 25.

For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.