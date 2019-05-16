Traverse City Pit Spitters Award $2,500 Grant to TC Legion Junior Baseball

averse City, MI - The averse City Pit Spitters awarded American Legion Post 35 a $2,500 baseball grant as a part of the Share the Glove program operated by the Northwoods League Foundation.

The grant was for a standardized set of Rawlings equipment valued at $2,500. The equipment included catcher's gear, batting helmets, fielding gloves, practice baseballs and six (6) bats, all sized for youth ages 9-12. The Northwoods Foundation designated which Northwoods communities would receive the eleven (11) baseball grants and eleven (11) softball grants across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates. averse City was selected to receive the baseball grant and averse City American Legion Junior Baseball applied and was chosen as the final recipient by the averse City Pit Spitters.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"This is a great way for us to partner with the local baseball leagues. One of our core values is to be part of the Northern Michigan community, and we're proud to give the American Legion this gift." said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "We can't wait to see these potential future Pit Spitters play America's Pastime with all of the great new equipment."

The American Legion sponsors American Legion Baseball to give players an opportunity to develop their skills, personal fitness, leadership qualities and to have fun. Over the past seven decades, millions of young players have enjoyed playing baseball through their program.

Opening Day for the averse City Pit Spitters is Tuesday, May 28th 2019 at 7:05pm against the Green Bay Booyah. Complete promotion schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

