Traverse City Pit Spitters Announce New General Manager

Traverse City, MI - - October 28, 2022: The Traverse City Pit Spitters have named Houston native, Jacqueline Holm, as their new General Manager. Holm will become the second General Manager in Pit Spitters history as the club prepares for its 5th season in 2023.

Holm is no stranger to the industry of minor league baseball, most recently serving as the General Manager for the Quad City River Bandits, of the High-A Midwest League, during their 2019 season. Following 2019, Holm has held leadership roles with the Scott County Family YMCA in Davenport Iowa and most recently has led national event and tradeshow activities for a cutting-edge agriculture company based in Illinois. "I'm thrilled to have this opportunity!" said Holm. "The combination of the West Michigan Whitecaps ownership group along with the fantastic Pit Spitters staff and this growing market makes this role an incredible career opportunity," said Holm. "I'm looking forward to engaging with this community, and team, and ramping up for my first season as a Pit Spitter in 2023!"

In her new role as General Manager, Holm will oversee all aspects of the Pit Spitters operation.

Holm's impressive track record in baseball began with the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent, Atlantic League team, where she helped the Skeeters gain notoriety through a variety of high-profile promotions and landmark events. At the conclusion of the 2015 season with the Skeeters, she moved to Davenport, IA, to join the River Bandits where she held several leadership positions, finishing as the team's General Manager for the 2019 season. While with the River Bandits Holm's leadership saw the team transform their social media presence, substantially grow season ticket usage and retention, and win a Midwest League Championship, all of which garnered her a nomination for the Rawlings Midwest League Female Executive of the Year award in 2017. Outside of the ballpark Holm also helped extend the teams reach into the community through her board work with a number of nonprofit and community organizations, including serving as President of the Davenport Rotary.

"I am incredibly excited to see the energy and ideas that Jacqueline will bring to our organization," said Whitecaps and Pit Spitters CEO and Managing Partner, Joe Chamberlin. "Jacqueline is a leader and innovator in this industry, and I am thrilled we were able to get her out of the corporate world and back into baseball."

When reflecting on how far the organization has come over its first four seasons of baseball, Chamberlin added, "the Traverse City region, and the Pit Spitters as a franchise, have worked very hard in recent years to evolve into a destination for a new generation of leaders and innovative talent, and Jacqueline is a great example of that. I can't wait to see what she is able to accomplish both at the ballpark and in the community!" The Pit Spitters are set to welcome Holm to Traverse City next week.

