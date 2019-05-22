Traverse City Pit Spitters Announce Fan Food Winner

May 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have tallied up the votes for the Fan Food Contest and have released their menu for summer.

The winner of the Fan Food Contest was Stacy Hovorka from Muskegon, Michigan. Stacey submitted Triple Crown Nachos which won the contest. The Triple Crown Nachos consist of Nacho Cheese Doritos, warm queso and shredded cheese, cherry barbeque, pulled pork, and sour cream. Stacey won four tickets for her submission and she'll be throwing out a first pitch at a game this season.

Fans can expect a full menu with a variety of items such as Chicken Fries, Ballpark Burgers, Foot Long Corn Dogs, Triple Crown Nachos, Soft Bavarian Pretzels with Cheese, TC Cherry Burger, Gyros, Moomers Ice Cream including the signature Pit Spitters Swirl, Mini Cheesecakes from the Underground Cheesecake Factory, Dippin' Dots, Peanuts, Cherry Caramel Corn, and more. Click here to see the entire 2019 Pit Spitters concession menu.

The Pit Spitters have been working with a variety of local vendors including Great Lakes Chips, Tolman's Meats, the Cheese Lady and Short's Brewing. "Food is an important part of coming to the ballpark and we want to provide fans a great culinary experience, "said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Tyler Glynn. "We're going to have great food at every game and as part of that we feel that it is important to work with local vendors. Northern Michigan has a lot of great food companies and we're proud to partner with them."

There will be plenty of beverages options available at the park this season. Pepsi products will be served and for those 21+ there will be a variety of Michigan and domestic beer options available. A few of the craft beer options available this season will be Short's Local's Light, Bell's Two Hearted, Petoskey Brewing Horny Monk, Founders Centennial IPA, Bell's Oberon, Mitten Triple Crown Brown, and more.

The Pit Spitters will serve food from their newly revamped concession stands. Investments were made into new equipment allowing the park to have a wider variety of food options and creating a system for fast service. "We've put an emphasis on upgrading the concession stands and the options for this season," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "Our goal is to make food part of the ballpark experience and we think the fans are going to like the options they will have at Pit Spitters games this year."

Opening Day for the Traverse City Pit Spitters is Tuesday, May 28th 2019 at 7:05pm against the Green Bay Booyah. Complete promotion schedule, menu, and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.