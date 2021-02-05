Travelers to add Clear Bag Policy in 2021

The Arkansas Travelers will be implementing a clear bag policy for all Travelers home games during the 2021 season.

The clear bag policy will enhance public safety and make entering Dickey-Stephens Park more efficient on game days. Clear bags will reduce the time needed to search bags and purses at the gates so fans will enjoy faster and easier access into the ballpark with limited physical contact.

"Safety and security are a top priority for us. This policy parallels that of MLB clubs and we believe this is an important addition to the security measures we already have in place" said Travelers Executive Vice President/CEO, Rusty Meeks.

This season, every ticketed fan entering the gates is allowed (1) clear bag and/or small clutch purse. The following bags will be permitted at Dickey-Stephens Park:

- Clear Bags (Plastic, Vinyl or PVC) that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

- One-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)

- A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your

hand, with or without a strap or handle

All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into Dickey-Stephens Park. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted: however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements of the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy, but will be required to go through the bag check lines setup near the First Base gate so that ballpark personnel can screen the bag. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.

More information regarding the Travelers clear bag policy will be provided following the announcement of the 2021 season schedule. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Social Media.

