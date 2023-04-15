Travelers Take Game Four of Series, 5-3, on Friday

April 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers (6-1) topped the Springfield Cardinals (2-5), 5-3, in game four of the series at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Stephen Kolek (1-0)

L - RHP Wilfreido Pereira (0-1)

Notables:

LF Matt Koperniak went 2x4 with a double, a single and a run to extend his season-opening hitting streak... C Pedro Pages went 2x3 with a pair of singles and a pair of walks... RF Jose Alvarez went 2x3 with an RBI single, extending a four-game hitting streak... DH Chandler Redmond added an RBI single in the 9th.

On Deck:

-Saturday, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 4.50) @ ARK RHP Kyle Tyler (0-0, 18.00)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com

-Coyote's Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.