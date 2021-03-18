Travelers Reveal Game Times for 2021

March 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Game times for the Arkansas Travelers 2021 season were announced today. Opening Night for the Travs will be a 7:10 pm first pitch on Tuesday, May 4 at Dickey-Stephens Park against the in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The road portion of the schedule begins on Tuesday, May 18 with a 6:35 pm start in Corpus Christi, Texas against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The final home date of the season is slated for Sunday September 5 at 2:10 pm against the Wichita Wind Surge. Arkansas will close the 2021 season on Sunday September 19 in Wichita with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm.

Standard home game times for this season will be 7:10 pm on Tuesday through Friday, 6:10 pm on Saturdays and 2:10 pm on Sundays. The only exceptions are an 11:00 am start on Tuesday, May 11 and a 5:30 pm first pitch on Saturday, June 19. Each Monday this season is being utilized as an off day for travel purposes as well as player health and safety.

Most Friday night home games will feature postgame fireworks with the fifth edition of the massive Pyro in the Park show taking place on Friday, August 27. Additionally, the popular Pup Day promotion where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark will be at every Wednesday home game. A full schedule of special events for the Travs 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

The complete Travelers schedule with home and road game times is available at travs.com by clicking on the schedule tab. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.