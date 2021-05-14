Travelers Announce Updated Ballpark Protocols

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers announce that face coverings will no longer be required for fans attending games at Dickey-Stephens Park, beginning immediately with the game tonight (May 14). Fans who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings for their protection from COVID-19, but they are not required for entry to the ballpark. All Dickey-Stephens Park employees will continue to wear masks. These changes to COVID-19 and health protocols at the ballpark come in response to updated policies from Major League Baseball as well as local guidelines. Pod seating will continue to be offered in select sections of the ballpark for fans wishing to social distance while at the game.

As the baseball season continues, the Travelers may update policies to ensure they comply with local and state guidelines as well as those from Major League Baseball, while being as flexible as possible to allow fans to enjoy the Travelers experience.

The Travelers have implemented a clear bag policy for the 2021 season. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

