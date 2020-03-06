Travelers Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

March 6, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers are excited to announce promotional dates for the 2020 season!

The Travs will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 9th at 7:10 p.m. for Opening Night of the 14th season of Travs Baseball at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Travs are also excited to announce "Otey's Splash Pad" coming to the ballpark this summer. The splash pad is an exciting addition that will offer a cool, relaxing, and fun option for all in our newly renovated Kids Korner.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday March 10th. The Travelers are currently selling Mini Plans and Full Season plans. Be sure to call the box office at 501-664-1555, to secure your seats to your favorite promotions before next Tuesday!

4/9- Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway

4/10- Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Fireworks

4/11- Calendar Giveaway

4/13- Monday Pup Day

4/14- Zoosday Tuesday

4/15- School Day / Senior Day

4/28- Zoosday Tuesday

4/29- School Day / Senior Day

4/30- Go Western Night/ Thirsty Thursday

5/1- Boy Scout Night/ 501 Jerseys

5/2- Team Photo Giveaway/ Car Show

5/3- $3 Military Discount

5/4- Monday Pup Day

5/11- Monday Pup Day

5/12- Zoosday Tuesday

5/13- $1 Hot Dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

5/14- Bark in the Park/ Thirsty Thursday

5/15- Paw Patrol Night/ Fireworks

5/16- T-Shirt Giveaway

5/17- $3 Military Discount/ Free Baseball Clinic

5/26- Zoosday Tuesday

5/27- $1 Hot Dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

5/28- Dizzy's Birthday, Dog Bowl Giveaway/ Thirsty Thursday

5/29- Rolex Dig/ Fireworks

5/30- Flying Houndz Frisbee/ Team Card Set Giveaway

5/31- $3 Military Discount

6/8- Monday Pup Day

6/9- Zoosday Tuesday

6/10- $1 Hot dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

6/11- Boat Giveaway/ Splash Pad Bash/ Thirsty Thursday

6/12- Girl Scout Night/ Baseball Giveaway/ Fireworks

6/13- Faith & Family Night FT. Post-Game Plumb Concert

6/14- $3 Military discount/ Pre-Game Catch on the Field

6/28- $3 Military discount/ Free Baseball Clinic

6/29- Monday Pup Day

6/30- Zoosday Tuesday

7/1- $1 Hot Dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

7/2- Thirsty Thursday

7/3- USA Jerseys/ Fireworks

7/8- $1 hot dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

7/9- Star Wars Night/ Thirsty Thursday

7/10- Print Giveaway

7/11- Rally Towel Giveaway/Fireworks

7/12- $3 Military Discount/ Free Baseball Clinic

7/13- Monday Pup Day

7/22- $1 Hot Dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

7/23- Thirsty Thursday

7/24- Fireworks

7/31- Evan White T-Shirt Giveaway

8/1- Midget Wrestling/ Wrestling Wring Replica Giveaway

8/2- $3 Military Discount

8/3- Monday Pup Day

8/4- Zoosday Tuesday

8/5- $1 Hot Dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

8/6- Library Night

8/13- Thirsty Thursday

8/14- Clunker Car Night/ Fireworks

8/15- Jake Fraley Bobblehead Giveaway

8/16- $3 Military Discount

8/28- Pyro in the Park V

8/29- Teacher Appreciation Night/ Tooth Ball Giveaway

8/30- $3 Military Discount

8/31- Monday Pup Day

9/1- Zoosday Tuesday

9/2- $1 hot dogs/ $3 off GA Ticket with College ID

9/3- Thirsty Thursday

9/4- Fireworks

9/5- Home Plate Door Mat Giveaway

9/6- $3 Military Discount

9/7- Labor Day/ Photo with a Trav

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.