Trash Pandas Unveil 2022 Promotional Schedule

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce the promotional schedule for the 2022 season. Fans that attend games at Toyota Field will be treated to numerous theme nights, giveaways, and 26 incredible fireworks spectaculars throughout the 69-game home schedule in the team's second season.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season at Toyota Field will go on sale to the general public in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office on Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. before going on sale online at 1 p.m. at trashpandasbaseball.com.

The Trash Pandas' lineup of weekly promotions incorporates many fan favorites from the 2021 season, including Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays, Pregame Happy Hour on Thursdays, postgame Fireworks Spectaculars on all Fridays and Saturdays, and Kids Run the Bases after each Sunday afternoon game.

The Trash Pandas will Have A Blast in 2022, with the home opener slated for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The opening six-game homestand is highlighted by a Magnet Schedule giveaway, Have A Blast Commemorative Glass giveaway on Thursday, April 14, Space Night on Saturday, April 16, and three postgame fireworks shows during the week.

Bobbleheads will be a popular giveaway in 2022, with six giveaways scheduled. The first will take place on Tuesday, May 24 with the 2,000 adults ages 18 and older receiving a bobblehead commemorating Izzy Wilson's 20 home run/20 stolen base season in 2021. On June 7, a Sprocket bobblehead/toothbrush holder will be given to 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Mini bobbleheads of astronaut racers Neil (June 15), Buzz (August 2), and Sally (August 30) will also be available exclusively for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Additionally, 2,000 adults will receive a Military Vintage Bobblehead on August 17.

Rocket City will be wearing six specialty jerseys for theme nights throughout the season, with the proceeds going to a non-profit organization. Space Night (April 16) and Armed Forces Night (May 26) return in 2022. Star Wars Night (May 4) and Independence Day (July 4) will come to Toyota Field for the first time this season. As part of a new partnership with Marvel, the Trash Pandas will wear Superhero jerseys for Defenders of the Diamond Night on August 4. Finally, the Trash Pandas will debut Huntsville Stars throwback jerseys on September 15.

Among many new giveaway items in 2022 will be a Golf Towel (April 26), Tote Bag (May 1), Duffle Bag (May 3), Beach Towel (June 8), Military Style T-Shirts (June 12, August 21, September 4), and a Cowboy Hat (August 16).

The Trash Pandas will be home for many holidays in 2022, with promotions geared toward each special day. Following the Easter Sunday game on April 17, a helicopter high in the sky will drop candy on the field for children to collect. For Mother's Day on Sunday May 9, 1,500 women ages 18 and up will receive a Stemless Wine Glass. The Trash Pandas will be home on Memorial Day weekend, celebrating with a Digital Camo Cap giveaway on Sunday, May 29. Fedora Caps are on the schedule for Father's Day, with 1,500 men ages 18 and up taking home the one-of-a-kind souvenir. The Trash Pandas are home for an Independence Day Celebration featuring a Patriotic Jersey Auction and postgame fireworks. Rocket City will then host a Labor Day celebration on Sunday, September 4 with a Military Style T-Shirt giveaway.

The full promotional schedule is below. All promotions are subject to change at any time. For the most up-to-date promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.

April

-4/12: Opening Night Celebration with postgame fireworks, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-4/13: Little League Night. Dog Day.

-4/14: Have A Blast Commemorative Glass giveaway, presented by the University of North Alabama. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-4/15: Friday Night Fireworks and a Magnet Schedule for the first 5,000 fans, presented by WOW!. Jackie Robinson Day.

-4/16: Space Night with a Space Night Jersey Auction and Saturday Night Fireworks.

-4/17: Easter Sunday with a Helicopter Candy Drop after the game, presented by Rocket City Helicopters. Kids Run the Bases.

-4/26: Golf Towel giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by The Medicine Shoppe/Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-4/27: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch. This game will not be a Dog Day.

-4/28: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-4/29: College Night with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Calhoun Community College.

-4/30: Saturday Night Fireworks.

May

-5/1: Tote Bag giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by GrubSouth. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

-5/3: Public Services Appreciation Night. Duffle Bag giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Accenture. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-5/4: Star Wars Night with a postgame Jersey Auction. Dog Day.

-5/5: Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-5/6: Scout Night with a postgame Scout Sleepover. Friday Night Fireworks.

-5/7: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Avid Hotel.

-5/8: Mother's Day featuring Stemless Wine Glass for 1,500 women ages 18 and up. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

-5/24: Izzy Wilson 20/20 Bobblehead presented by SportsMED for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night. Toiletries Drive.

-5/25: Dog Day.

-5/26: Armed Forces Night with an Armed Forces Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-5/27: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Inline Electric.

-5/28: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Trustmark.

-5/29: Memorial Day Celebration with a Digital Camo Cap giveaway presented by Crestwood. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

June

-6/7: Sprocket Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder presented by Premiere Dental Spa for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-6/8: Beach Towel presented by Bill Penney Toyota for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-6/9: Law Enforcement Night featuring a David MacKinnon Commemorative Glass giveaway, presented by Cops' Kids. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-6/10: Friday Night Fireworks presented by World Micro.

-6/11: Saturday Night Fireworks.

-6/12 Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by ManTech. Kids Run the Bases.

-6/14: Faith Night. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-6/15: Mini Neil Bobblehead for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under presented by Waynes Pest Control. Dog Day.

-6/16: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-6/17: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Axient.

-6/18: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by SportsMED. School Supplies Drive.

-6/19: Father's Day featuring a Fedora Cap giveaway for 1,500 men ages 18 and up, presented by The Rock Family Worship Center. Kids Run the Bases.

July

-7/4: Independence Day Celebration featuring a postgame Fireworks Spectacular and a Patriotic Jersey Auction. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-7/6: Dog Day.

-7/7: Mitch Nay Commemorative Glass giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Jonathan's Grille. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-7/8: Friday Night Fireworks.

-7/9: Saturday Night Fireworks.

-7/10: Kids Run the Bases.

-7/22: Friday Night Fireworks.

-7/23: Saturday Night Fireworks.

-7/24: Christmas (Eve) in July. Toy Drive.

August

-8/2: Mini Buzz Bobblehead giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by Lexus of Huntsville. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-8/3: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Dog Day.

-8/4: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring a Superhero Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-8/5: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

-8/6: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Budweiser.

-8/7: Kids Run the Bases.

-8/16: Country Night with a Cowboy Hat giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Cavender's. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-8/17: Military Vintage Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Wicks Family Foundation. Dog Day.

-8/18: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-8/19: Friday Night Fireworks.

-8/20: Saturday Night Fireworks.

-8/21: Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Kids Run the Bases.

-8/30: Mini Sally Bobblehead for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under presented by Inline Electric. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-8/31: Dog Day.

September

-9/1: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-9/2: Friday Night Fireworks.

-9/3: Saturday Night Fireworks. Canned Food Drive.

-9/4: Labor Day Celebration with a Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Kids Run the Bases.

-9/13: Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-9/14: Dog Day.

-9/15: Huntsville Stars Throwback Night presented by Trustmark including a Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-9/16: Friday Night Fireworks.

-9/17: Saturday Night Fireworks.

-9/18: Fan Appreciation Day. Kids Run the Bases.

You don't have to wait for single-game tickets to go on sale to reserve your spot at Toyota Field in 2022. Full season tickets, 20-game mini plans, and single-game ticket vouchers are all available for purchase now. Private group hospitality spaces are also available, to learn more call (256) 325-1403 or visit trashpandasbaseball.com/groups.

