Trash Pandas to Throw College Football Kickoff Party

August 27, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





The Southeastern Conference football season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 26th, and Toyota Field will have a full day of fun planned for the "College Football Kickoff Party."

Games will be shown on the biggest TV screen in North Alabama, delicious food and beverage packages for groups will be available for pre-order, and fans are even welcome to tailgate out in the parking lot. Parking will be $20 per vehicle, and admission into the stadium will be free. The lot will open at 10 AM and spots can be reserved in advance via the Clutch! parking app. Attendees may also purchase multiple spots if they want more room to set up their tailgate.

Guests in Toyota Field will be able to sit on the field (blankets or towels only, no chairs), in the seating bowl, or anywhere throughout the concourse to enjoy the games. Additionally, The Junkyard Team Store will be open for fans to grab the latest Trash Pandas merchandise.

CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be followed at the kickoff party. Social distancing measures will be implemented, temperatures will be taken before any guest can enter, and masks are required. No outside food or beverage is allowed into the ballpark.

Exact game times are still to be determined, but featured matchups will include Alabama-Missouri and Kentucky-Auburn.

