Trash Pandas to Host Job Fair on February 27th

In preparation for the inaugural 2021 baseball season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will conduct a job fair at Toyota Field on Saturday, February 27th at 10 A.M. Central.

The team is looking for candidates with great energy and enthusiasm to work during Trash Pandas home games, helping to create the best fan experience in baseball. Positions are available across all departments: Food & Beverage, Retail, Ushers, Ticket Takers, Promotions, Production, Parking, Security, and more.

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age with legal work status. During the job fair, applicants will be able to interview for a maximum of three (3) positions. However, if you are not hired in one of your top three positions, you may be offered a spot in another department. Each interview will take about five (5) minutes.

Applicants MUST have a completed job application prior to being interviewed. The application can be downloaded and filled out in advance, and there will also be forms available on site. Job preference sheets will also be available for those interviewing for multiple positions.

CDC and Madison County COVID safety mandates will be followed at the job fair, and interviews will be conducted in a socially distant manner.

