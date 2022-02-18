Trash Pandas to Host Anthem Auditions on March 5

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be holding National Anthem auditions ahead of the 2022 season on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridge Street Town Centre's South Stage, located outside near the Trash Pandas Emporium and the Apple Store.

"One of the most storied baseball traditions is the singing of the national anthem before the game," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We are thrilled to be having this opportunity for our fans to show their talents at Bridge Street for a chance to perform before a full house at Toyota Field at a Trash Pandas game."

Everyone hoping to audition MUST complete an audition form. Those selected for an in-person audition at Bridge Street will receive further instructions from a Trash Pandas representative with their scheduled audition time.

Filling out the online form does not guarantee an audition, as only a limited number of spots are available. All auditions will be scheduled in advance, walk-ups are unavailable. Fans are encouraged to join and cheer on family and friends.

Those selected to audition in-person will perform the national anthem before a panel of judges on March 5. The judges for the anthem auditions will be Jimbo Wood from Rocket 95.1 as well as Victoria Johnson and Kevin Daniels from Star 99.1 and select Trash Pandas staff.

Following the auditions, those selected to perform at a Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field will be contacted by a Trash Pandas representative.

The Trash Pandas Emporium will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with new merchandise available to gear up for the second season in Trash Pandas history.

The 2022 Trash Pandas season is not impacted by the current MLB lockout. The season begins on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12 against Pensacola.

