Trash Pandas Successfully Launch Non-Profit Foundation

November 29, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - In just its first year, the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation raised more than $150,000 in donations for non-profit organizations in North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. The Foundation, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the Trash Pandas was incorporated prior to the 2022 baseball season, is dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the region.

The donations were fueled by fundraising events, both new and returning, including Game-Worn Jersey Auctions, Community Clubhouse Sales, Youth Camps, and the Trash Pandas Food & Beverage Volunteer Program.

Highlights from 2022 include:

Six specialty game-worn jersey auctions featuring jerseys worn by Trash Pandas players and coaches during select home games. After the game, jerseys were auctioned with proceeds going to local non-profits that raised over $100,000 throughout the season. 2022 jersey auctions included Space Night, Star Wars Night, Armed Forces Night, Patriotic Jerseys for Independence Day, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, and Huntsville Stars Throwback Night.

The Trash Pandas Food and Beverage Volunteer Program allowed organizations to assist in operating concession stands during games. Each volunteer was paid hourly with profits going to their organization, which collected over $57,000.

The Trash Pandas Foundation hosted two Community Clubhouse Sales in 2022, offering a variety of autographed and game-used memorabilia to fand in a garage sale fashion. Items included autographed cards, mystery autographed baseballs, broken bats, game-worn hats, limited-edition specialty jerseys, and more. These sales raised over $21,000 for the foundation.

Trash Pandas players took part in a Youth Instructional Camp where over 100 children aged 7-10 learned baseball fundamentals. Players also embraced the North Alabama community, making appearances at the St. Jude's Clinic and Pediatric Wing at Huntsville Hospital, Volunteering with Rock, Steady, Boxing's Senior Class, and reading to students at local schools.

During each Wednesday home game, fans were invited to bring their four-legged friends to Toyota Field for Dog Day, with a $1 donation per dog going to an animal-related non-profit. Throughout 10 Dog Days, over $700 was collected.

Sprocket made dozens of appearances at special events such as school visits, Little League Opening Days, a Huntsville Havoc game, and even a trip to Los Angeles.

Throughout the year, Toyota Field also hosted school groups ranging from elementary to college for behind-the-scenes tours of Toyota Field with stops including the press box, clubhouses, the field, and luxury suites.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation is led by Director of Community Relations, Maddison Kendrick, who has been with the team since 2020 following a successful three years leading community relations for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Foundation looks forward to continuing their work in the local community as the 2023 season approaches.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 29, 2022

Trash Pandas Successfully Launch Non-Profit Foundation - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.