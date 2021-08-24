Trash Pandas Squeak by Shuckers in Opener

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (35-62) rallied late but were unable to catch up to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (49-46) in a 4-3 defeat on Tuesday night at MGM Park.

The Shuckers jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the second inning. David Fry doubled to deep center field and advanced to third on a fielding error in center by Torii Hunter Jr. After a walk to Tristen Lutz, Chad Spanberger hit a sharp liner to right field that Izzy Wilson caught at a dive, still allowing Fry to come in and score on the sacrifice fly to put Biloxi up 1-0.

RHP Noah Zavolas (L, 4-7) gave up just one hit his first time through the lineup, but the Trash Pandas tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Orlando Martinez singled with one out, stole second and scored on a two-out single by David MacKinnon, tying the game at 1-1.

Rocket City would jump in front in the top of the fifth inning. Izzy Wilson led off the inning with a single and Mitch Nay doubled, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Ray-Patrick Didder drove in Wilson with a sacrifice fly to center and Nay tagged up to third. Anthony Mulrine lined out to center and Nay came in to score on the sacrifice, putting Rocket City up 3-1.

It looked like the Shuckers would strike back in the bottom of the fifth. Thomas Dillard doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a single by David Hamilton. The single extended Hamilton's on-base streak to 18 games to start his Double-A career. Hamilton then stole second base, but LHP Ryan Smith (W, 1-2) struck out Korry Howell and induced a deep flyout from Garrett Mitchell to end the inning.

Biloxi would draw within one in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alexander Palma singled to start the inning and moved to second on a groundout by Fry. Tristen Lutz then singled to left, driving in Palma to make it 3-2 in favor of the Trash Pandas. Dillard singled with two outs, but Smith struck out the next batter, stranding the tying run at second.

Rocket City pushed ahead 4-2 on a double by Luis Aviles Jr. and a single from Martinez in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Dillard doubled to left field to lead off the inning, his second double and third hit of the night, and advanced to third on a groundout by Diaz. Hamilton singled up the middle to score Dillard, making it a one-run game. LHP Kolton Ingram (S, 1) picked off Hamilton at first as the shortstop attempted to steal second and Howell grounded out to third for the final out of the game.

Biloxi's series with the Trash Pandas continues Wednesday night at MGM Park. RHP Carlos Luna (1-3, 3.29) is set to take the hill for Biloxi opposite Trash Pandas' RHP Davis Daniel (1-2, 2.75) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

