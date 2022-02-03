Trash Pandas Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 26

February 3, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







It's almost time for Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball at Toyota Field! Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale to the general public in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office on Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. before going on sale online at 1 p.m. at trashpandasbaseball.com.

Everyone coming to purchase tickets at Toyota Field will Have A Blast, with activities, food, and prizes available for fans of all ages.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open throughout the day with new merchandise offered to show Trash Pandas pride heading into the season. Tha Food Truck will be on hand with a selection including steak sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and fries available for purchase. Everyone can also enter a raffle for a chance to win one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas memorabilia and other prizes.

Guests can test their skills with free inflatable baseball and basketball games. Special activities for children include a bouncy castle with a slide, a balloon artist, and a face painter. All inflatables and children's activities will take place from 9-11 a.m. and are free for all fans.

Fans that have previously purchased 2022 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem their vouchers in-person for tickets to a specific 2022 Trash Pandas home game (excluding Opening Day on April 12) beginning on February 26, subject to availability.

Additionally, fans with tickets to the Trash Pandas' final four cancelled games of the 2021 season (September 16-19) can exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12) beginning on February 26, subject to availability.

The second season in Trash Pandas history will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. The full Trash Pandas promotional schedule featuring bobbleheads, giveaways, theme nights, and more can be found.

